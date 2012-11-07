First-time Congressman Chuck Fleischmann returns to Washington

(WRCB) - First-time Congressman Chuck Fleischmann will also be returning to Washington.

Fleischmann was able to defeated challenger Mary Headrick by getting nearly 62% of the vote.

Republican incumbent Chuck Fleischmann thanked his supporters for voting him into his second term in the 3rd Congressional District.

His campaign focused on repealing "Obamacare" and supporting bills that will help create more private-sector jobs.

He says he's ready to get back to work on keeping taxes low and limiting regulations for entrepreneurs.

He defeated first-time candidate Democrat Mary Headrick, a medical doctor out of Crossville.

She says she's proud of debates she sparked among voters.

Headrick says she won't run again, but will help future Democratic candidates.

Congressman Fleischmann says he's ready to take his conservative fiscal and social plans back to Washington for a busy end to 2012.