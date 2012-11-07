Hamilton County incumbent State Representative returns to - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Hamilton County incumbent State Representative returns to Capitol

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - A long time State Representative from Hamilton County will return to the State Capitol.

After new state lines eliminated a house district in our area, Representative Joanne Favors was able to reclaim her seat.

We caught up with State Representative Joanne Favors at her campaign headquarters.

She was among family and friends as her results came in.

Favors isn't a new face to the House of Representatives.

She believes her five years of experience has her ready to work, she believes her new district has some of the same challenges as before.

Favors plans to focus on education, public safety, business development and highly concentrated areas of poverty.

