TN District 10 race won by slim margin - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

TN District 10 race won by slim margin

Posted: Updated:

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - All eyes were glued to the state of Tennessee District 10 race.

Republican Todd Gardenhire was declared the winner, but by a very slim margin.  Todd Gardenhire spent his day pulling in last minute supporters.  He says the newly redrawn district lines were a way to reach more Republican voters.  Gardenhire didn't win the majority of votes in Hamilton County, but he won overwhelmingly in Bradley County.

Several people came out to Mocha Café on Brainerd Road to support Councilman McGary.  He says his main concern was not only reaching the minority vote, but the young people vote as well.

Both say they knew this would be a challenging race.  This race didn't have a lot of mudslinging but it did have a lot of fundraising.  Gardenhire's team was a clear winner in that category.  McGary says he ran his campaign under funded

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.