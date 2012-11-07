TN District 10 race won by slim margin

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - All eyes were glued to the state of Tennessee District 10 race.

Republican Todd Gardenhire was declared the winner, but by a very slim margin. Todd Gardenhire spent his day pulling in last minute supporters. He says the newly redrawn district lines were a way to reach more Republican voters. Gardenhire didn't win the majority of votes in Hamilton County, but he won overwhelmingly in Bradley County.

Several people came out to Mocha Café on Brainerd Road to support Councilman McGary. He says his main concern was not only reaching the minority vote, but the young people vote as well.

Both say they knew this would be a challenging race. This race didn't have a lot of mudslinging but it did have a lot of fundraising. Gardenhire's team was a clear winner in that category. McGary says he ran his campaign under funded