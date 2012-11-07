DesJarlais wins re-election

Scott DesJarlais, center, addresses his supporters in Winchester, TN Tuesday night. Photo by Jake Daniels/Times Free Press

(WRCB) - Republican Congressman Scott DesJarlais has won re-election, overcoming revelations he had an affair with a patient and urged her to get an abortion.

DesJarlais, a Jasper physician before going to Congress, beat Democratic challenger Eric Stewart.

With 76% of precincts reporting, DesJarlais had 57% of the vote compared with Stewart's 43%.

DesJarlais, who opposes abortion rights, largely withdrew from public sight a month ago after the first news accounts based on his 2001 divorce emerged.

His campaign used a heavy rotation of TV ads to link Stewart to President Obama, an unpopular figure in the conservative 4th District.

DesJarlais' win means all nine members of the Tennessee Congressional Delegation were re-elected.