Incumbent sheriff elected to 6th term - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Incumbent sheriff elected to 6th term

Posted: Updated:

DALTON (WRCB) - In Whitfield County election officials say they had a great turn out at the voting booths this year.

At first, with only 2 precincts reporting it looked like it could be a close race between incumbent Sheriff Scott Chitwood and Challenger Jim Stafford, but with about half the precincts reporting Chitwood pulled away with more than 60% of the vote.

He maintained that lead through the remainder of the election.

This will be Sheriff Chitwood's 6th term in office. His new term begins on January 1st.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.