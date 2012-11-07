Incumbent sheriff elected to 6th term

DALTON (WRCB) - In Whitfield County election officials say they had a great turn out at the voting booths this year.

At first, with only 2 precincts reporting it looked like it could be a close race between incumbent Sheriff Scott Chitwood and Challenger Jim Stafford, but with about half the precincts reporting Chitwood pulled away with more than 60% of the vote.

He maintained that lead through the remainder of the election.

This will be Sheriff Chitwood's 6th term in office. His new term begins on January 1st.