Meigs County man attacks mother with hammer

Posted:

GEORGETOWN, TN (WRCB) -- A Tuesday argument turned violent in Meigs County after Jeron Smith, 22, attempted to kill his mother, 50-year-old Karen Neal by hitting her in the head with a hammer.

Meigs County Sheriff's deputies responded to a shooting call on Bradley Lane in Georgetown around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

The situation escalated when her husband, John Neal, 58, arrived shortly after the incident and found Smith and the Neal's 5-year-old grandson holding a shotgun, given to him by Smith.

John Neal then retrieved a second shotgun from inside the residence and shot at Smith, who fled on foot.

Smith was later located by the Hamilton County Sheriff's Department and transported to Erlanger Medical Center.

He was released from the hospital Wednesday and booked into the Meigs County Jail on $110,000 bond.

Karen Neal is currently at Erlanger on life support.

