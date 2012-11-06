Missing teen found in Alabama, boyfriend arrested

EAST RIDGE, TN (WRCB) -- Caitlin Marissa Patterson, who was reported missing from East Ridge earlier this week, has been safely located in north Alabama, according to East Ridge Police officials.

She was in the company of her boyfriend, Robert Morris, who has been taken into custody on outstanding charges from Georgia relating to Probation Violation and charges from a hit and run traffic accident in Ft. Oglethorpe on Friday.

The vehicle the pair were in was located later that evening at the rear of Walgreens Pharmacy on Ringgold Road in East Ridge.

Family members and relatives told East Ridge Police that they had not been in contact with Patterson since the accident, which lead to a community-wide effort to locate the missing teen.

EARLIER STORIES