Monitors, volunteers watch polls on Election Day

By ADRIAN SAINZ and TRAVIS LOLLER

Associated Press

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - Poll watchers in Memphis and Nashville were reporting many voting problems on Tuesday, but few had to do with the state's new voter photo ID law.

Instead, volunteers in Nashville said the problems were too few voting machines, too few workers, no change of address forms, no provisional ballots and people being sent away without being told they could vote provisionally.

In Memphis, many people were reporting problems voting because their polling places had changed due to redistricting.

Deputy City Attorney Regina Morrison Newman said that lawyers in her office were able to direct voters to their correct polling places, but she was astounded at the number of calls they had received.

Federal voting monitors were in place in both cities.

