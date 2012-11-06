Kenny's Farmhouse Cheese issues recall

AUSTIN, Ky. (AP) - A south-central Kentucky business has issued a voluntary recall on certain cheeses after testing found the presence of bacteria in a few samples.

Kenny's Farmhouse Cheese in Barren County said in a statement on Tuesday that the recall was issued out of an abundance of caution. There have been no illnesses reported.

The affected products include blocks of colby, chipotle colby, Monterey jack and mild cheddar cheeses with lot numbers of 120724, 120711, 120719 and 120625.

The cheeses went to distributors, restaurants and farmer's markets in Alabama, Indiana, Kentucky, North Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.

Additional information can be obtained by calling 888-571-4029 or 270-434-4124 or emailing udderway(at)yahoo.com.

