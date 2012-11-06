Kenny's Farmhouse Cheese issues recall - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Kenny's Farmhouse Cheese issues recall

AUSTIN, Ky. (AP) - A south-central Kentucky business has issued a voluntary recall on certain cheeses after testing found the presence of bacteria in a few samples.

Kenny's Farmhouse Cheese in Barren County said in a statement on Tuesday that the recall was issued out of an abundance of caution. There have been no illnesses reported.

The affected products include blocks of colby, chipotle colby, Monterey jack and mild cheddar cheeses with lot numbers of 120724, 120711, 120719 and 120625.

The cheeses went to distributors, restaurants and farmer's markets in Alabama, Indiana, Kentucky, North Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.

Additional information can be obtained by calling 888-571-4029 or 270-434-4124 or emailing udderway(at)yahoo.com.

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.