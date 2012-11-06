Hospital fire in NC kills one person, injures 3 others.

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) - One patient has died and three others suffered minor injuries in a fire at Durham Regional Hospital in central North Carolina.

Durham Fire Department spokesman Sierra Jackson says firefighters were called to the hospital around 2:15 a.m. Tuesday for a reported explosion. Jackson says there was no explosion and the fire had been extinguished by the sprinkler system by the time firefighters arrived.

Jackson says the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The names of the dead patient and the injured patient have not been released.

The other patients in the 30-bed, long-term care unit were moved to other parts of the hospital. Some other patients also were moved because of flooding caused by the sprinkler system.