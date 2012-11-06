Upstate NY nun pleads not guilty to stealing $128K

KENDALL, N.Y. (AP) - A 67-year-old nun has pleaded not guilty to a grand larceny charge stemming from the theft of nearly $130,000 from two Catholic Church parishes in western New York.

Local media outlets report that Sister Mary Anne Rapp entered her plea Monday night in Kendall Town Court in Orleans County. She was released without bail.

Rapp is charged with stealing $128,000 from rural parishes in Kendall and nearby Holley where she used to work.

Diocese of Buffalo officials say she was placed on leave in February 2011 and fired two months later. She's accused of stealing the money between March 2006 and April 2011.

Officials say Rapp has a gambling problem and they believe she spent the money at casinos.

Rapp lives at the Stella Niagara Mother House in Lewiston.

(Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)