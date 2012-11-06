Man arrested for selling fake Titans tickets

NASHVILLE, TN (AP) - Metro Nashville Police are holding a Decatur, GA., man in jail after arresting him with phony Tennessee Titans tickets and $100 bills that appear counterfeit.

An undercover officer approached 46-year-old Tony McKibben on Sunday in downtown Nashville before the Titans-Bears football game.

Police said when McKibben realized he was talking to an officer, he tried to run, but was quickly apprehended.

Police charged him with theft, felony criminal simulation, identity theft and resisting police.

Authorities in Ft. Lauderdale, FL., said they will extradite McKibben on larceny charges after the Nashville charges are adjudicated.

McKibben was held Tuesday in the Davidson County Jail in lieu of $427,000 bond. Jail records do not indicate whether inmates have attorneys.

