Chattanooga Area Food Bank receives large donation

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - The Chattanooga Food Bank received a lot of help Tuesday. BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee donated more than 18,000 food items that their employees had collected.

The insurance company has a history of supporting the Chattanooga Area Food Bank's hunger relief efforts, but this is one of the highest grossing food drives the employees have led in such a short time.

The employees engaged their various departments in a fun-spirited competition that proved to be very successful. One BlueCross employee donated 701 items alone.

The items the Food Bank collected will help feed many families this Thanksgiving season.

The Chattanooga Area Food Bank works all year long to secure food for the agency's 20 county service area in southeast Tennessee and northwest Georgia. Most donations of food and money are received in November and December, during the holidays, and are stocked to last through the winter months and into spring when fewer people are thinking about charitable giving.

Last year the Chattanooga Area Food Bank distributed food for more than 7 million meals last year.