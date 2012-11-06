Hamilton County Schools to end holiday meals for families

CHATTANOOGA, TN (Times Free Press) -- Hamilton County Schools will no longer invite family and community members to school cafeterias for holiday meals.



A favorite tradition at many elementary schools, the holiday meals will only be offered to teachers and students as the school system seeks to stay in compliance with new federal meal regulations.



The change appears to be an unintended consequence of new rules in the Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act, which requires school lunches to meet strict daily and weekly guidelines on calories, fats, grains and meats. The U.S. Department of Agriculture regulates all school breakfast and lunch services that participate in federal free and reduced-price lunch programs.



Schools used to choose if and when to hold their own Thanksgiving or winter holiday meals, which were attended by as many as 400 guests. This year, the entire system will get a turkey dinner with all the fixings on Nov. 13 and a glazed ham meal on Dec. 12. But those meals are for students and staff only.



