Cool, isolated showers

(WRCB) - Happy election day! Some rain slicked streets will greet you heading out to the polls today. Look for isolated showers through the day with the clouds and rain keeping our afternoon cool in the mid 50s.

A couple of areas of low pressure will move through today and tomorrow, so we will likely see cloudy skies with isolated showers Wednesday as well. Highs Wednesday will also be in the mid 50s.

We will finally see the sun return Thursday, then warmer weather will come back Friday into the weekend with highs in the mid 60s and mostly sunny skies.

