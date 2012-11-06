Cool, isolated showers - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Cool, isolated showers

Posted: Updated:
By David Karnes, Meteorologist
Bio
Connect
Biography

(WRCB) - Happy election day!  Some rain slicked streets will greet you heading out to the polls today.  Look for isolated showers through the day with the clouds and rain keeping our afternoon cool in the mid 50s. 

A couple of areas of low pressure will move through today and tomorrow, so we will likely see cloudy skies with isolated showers Wednesday as well.  Highs Wednesday will also be in the mid 50s.

We will finally see the sun return Thursday, then warmer weather will come back Friday into the weekend with highs in the mid 60s and mostly sunny skies.

Download the WRCB weather app for your interactive radar.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.