Indecision 2012: Time running out for undecided voters

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- The candidates spent the last day in the race for the White House hurrying through the swing states.

There were at least three stops by President Obama, five by former Governor Mitt Romney, encouraging their backers to get to the polls.

Decision 2012 is upon us, as America gears up for what could be a chaotic election day.

If you still have not decided who to vote for, you're not alone.

With just nine hours left before the polls open, there are still undecided voters out there.

They make up about four percent, but that small sliver could be valuable in the race that has remained neck and neck.

The clock is ticking and Bill Fairbanks is still on the fence.



"I've gone back and forth several times, but I find myself right now not knowing for sure," says Fairbanks.



Fairbanks, a small business owner and high school football referee, says he has always picked a candidate, not a party.



"I try to vote for the person, just seems that most times that person has been a Democrat," he says.



At 53, he says he's never been undecided on the eve of an election until now.



He's for Obamacare, but not Obama's support of gay marriage.



After months of flip-flopping he knows time has run out. And not voting is not an option.



"I don't know," Fairbanks says. "I mean, I'm going to get up in the morning and go vote early, and just try to make my mind up."



Fairbanks won't be alone.



A record number of Hamilton County residents voted early. But Election Administrator Charlotte Mullis-Morgan says even with 76 precincts, voters should plan to wait at least an hour to vote.

"We do expect a great turn out tomorrow and there will be lines, I feel sure," says Mullis-Morgan.



That will give Bill Fairbanks a little more time to think.



He says if he reaches the polls without a verdict, he'll likely vote with the party he supports.



"That's probably what it's going to end up coming down to," Fairbanks says.

According to a Washington Post poll, 11 percent of people said they made their mind up about which candidate to vote for in the final week before the 2004 election.

Ten percent said the same in 2008.