PHOTOS: Dump truck crash sends driver to hospital

ETOWAH, TN. (WRCB) -- A dump truck crash sent a man the hospital Monday morning.

It happened on Tellico Street in Englewood.

Jay Thomson with the Etowah Rescue Squad says Ausgustin Gutieriz was moving a load of rock, when his right wheels left the road.

Thomson says Gutieriz over-corrected, causing the Mack truck to turn over and pin him inside.

Once rescue workers were able to remove him from the cab, Gutieriz was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.



Thomson says it took two wreckers and a front end loader to move the truck.