Missing teen's family pleads for help

EAST RIDGE, TN (WRCB) -- It's now been three days since a Ringgold couple heard from their 19 year old daughter. Marissa Patterson's car was found at a store in East Ridge, but there's been no sign of her since Friday.

Marissa Patterson's family and friends are hanging hundreds of missing fliers. They're pleading for help from the community to find her, saying there are circumstances surrounding her disappearance that have them worried for her safety.

"It's the worst feeling you can ever imagine," Marissa's mom, Tricia Patterson said.

The Pattersons say it's been three sleepless nights. They last talked to her on the phone as she was waited for them to pick her up at Walgreens on Ringgold Road Friday night. She'd been arguing with her boyfriend.

"I'm on my way to get you and in the background Robert saying put the phone down, cursing, really violent acting," Tricia Patterson said.

Police say her boyfriend, 24 year old Robert Morris, wrecked her car in Fort Oglethorpe and fled the scene earlier that night. When Marissa's family got to Walgreens, her wrecked car was in the back with keys in it, but no sign of Marissa or Robert.

Now they keep replaying that last call. "When she gets scared she gets kind of quiet and she was saying I got to go, but I'll see you at Walgreens," Tricia Patterson said.

East Ridge detectives say they're working with Walgreens to figure out if their surveillance video captured what happened in this back parking lot Friday night.

"We're using all the resources that we have to try to find them," East Ridge Police Corporal Robert Wade said.

And they're not the only ones. They say she's well-known in Ringgold as a good student and star softball player.

"A lot of people in the community know and respect and evidently love Marissa because they're out looking for her right now," Marissa's dad, Bobby Patterson said.

They're concerned for her safety because of Morris' criminal background that includes assault, burglary and drug charges. He's currently on probation.

"I've been worried to death. Just where she's at, what she's doing and what he's doing to her. You never know. You can't tell," Marissa's sister, Cassidy Patterson said.

If you've seen Marissa Patterson since Friday night, you're asked to call East Ridge Police.



Her family and friends say it's unlike her not to call. They say Roberts' family hasn't been able to contact him either and say both of their phones are off. Count on Channel 3 to have the latest developments in this case.

