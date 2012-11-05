Tennessee sees 13th death in meningitis outbreak

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A 13th person has died in Tennessee in the deadly outbreak of fungal meningitis that has sickened more than 400 people around the country.

Tennessee Department of Health spokesman Woody McMillin confirmed the new death in Tennessee in an email on Monday. He also said the number of people sickened in this state has risen by one to 79.

The patients were infected when they received injections of a contaminated steroid manufactured by a Massachusetts pharmacy.

Meningitis is a swelling of the lining of the spinal cord and brain, and nearly all of those sickened received the injections for back pain.

Since the outbreak was discovered, the operations of the New England Compounding Center have been suspended and all its medicine recalled.

Fungal meningitis is not contagious.

