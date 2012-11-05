American Red Cross organizes local weekend Drive-in & Donate fundraisers

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- The American Red Cross will organize a Drive-in and Donate fundraiser to support the Superstorm Sandy relief effort this Friday from 5:00 to 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 to 8:00 p.m.; and again on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Drive-in & Donate takes place at participating Walmart locations both Friday and Saturday and at Ross's Landing under the Olgiati Bridge off Riverside Drive on Friday only.

Participating Walmart Stores include those in Athens, Cleveland (both locations), Hamilton Place, Hixson, Ooltewah and Signal Mountain. Red Cross volunteers will be stationed at all locations accepting donations.

"Disasters like Superstorm Sandy devastate communities," said Regional Chief Development Officer Sandy Matheson. "Donations ensure the American Red Cross can provide warm meals, shelter and hope to families when they need it most.

Anyone unable to drop off contributions may visit redcross.org or call 1-800-REDCROSS, with all financial donations benefitting the Red Cross Disaster Relief response to Hurricane Sandy.

Currently, close to 50 East Tennessee volunteers have joined almost 4,000 Red Cross disaster responders assigned to the operations on the Atlantic Seaboard.

