Last minute need to knows for Election Day

HAMILTON COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -- More than 69,000 Hamilton County voters cast their ballots early. It's a record breaking turnout and officials expect Election Day numbers won't disappoint.

"There will be lines I feel assured," Hamilton County Election Commission Administrator Charlotte Mullis-Morgan says.

Phones at the Hamilton County Election Commission were ringing all day Tuesday with last minute questions. "What time do the polls open, what time do they close, where do I go vote," Morgan explains.

Hamilton County has 76 voting precincts; the election commission is not one of them. The newest voting location is Meadowview Baptist Church in Birchwood.

Here's what you need to know before you head to the polls Tuesday:

A government issued photo ID like a driver's license, passport, military ID or even a gun permit is a must. "They have to have their photo IDs. The cards are helpful but they do not have to have a voter registration card," Morgan says.



Polls in Hamilton County open at 8:00 a.m. and close at 8:00 p.m. "Those standing in line at 8:00 p.m. will get to vote," says Morgan.



You must vote at your designated precinct, there are absolutely no exceptions. If you don't know where that is the election commission office is the only place that can tell you where to go.

If you have any questions, you can call the Election Commission office at (423) 493-5100 or visit them online at elect.hamiltontn.gov

Election Day is just hours away and officials want to make sure everyone knows the number one rule: "Photo ID is the most important thing for Election Day," Morgan says.

