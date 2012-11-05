Elderly woman taken to hospital after St. Elmo house fire

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- A 72 year old St. Elmo woman has been taken to the hospital after a house fire on St. Elmo Avenue.

Chattanooga firefighters rushed to a house fire at 4703 St. Elmo Avenue around 12:30 p.m. on Monday. Captain Michael Schroyer said there was heavy smoke and flames showing as firefighters drove to the scene.

With flames shooting 15-20 feet in the area on the back side of the house, firefighters quickly made their way inside. At first, they looked for victims, but everyone had made it out safely.

The firefighters then located the fire on the back porch and in the kitchen. Battalion Chief Rodney Jones said the flames were beginning to break through the roof when the firefighters were able to get the blaze under control.

The house was reportedly occupied by a 72-year-old woman, her daughter, and two grandchildren. The elderly woman made sure everyone got out of the house when the fire was discovered, but she evidently stayed inside too long and appeared to be suffering from smoke inhalation.

Hamilton County EMS transported the woman to Erlanger Medical Center, where she was admitted for treatment and observation.

A good portion of the home was spared fire damage, but there was extensive smoke and water damage.

The cause of the fire appears to be accidental. Captain Anthony Moore with the Fire Investigation Division said the fire was most likely started by a lit candle, that had been left unattended on the back porch.

