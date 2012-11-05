Haslam begins budget hearings on Election Day - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Haslam begins budget hearings on Election Day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Gov. Bill Haslam says he doesn't have any specific reason for beginning state budget hearings on Election Day.

On Tuesday, eight state agencies are scheduled to meet with the governor throughout the day and present their proposed budgets for the upcoming year. The departments include Health and Education.

Haslam recently told reporters that most of the campaigning should be done by the time of the hearings, and said he believes the schedule will work on Tuesday because of the "way it's spread out through the day."

Budget hearings are also scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday.

