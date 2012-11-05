Georgia voters: Voter Fraud Hotline

ATLANTA, GA (WRCB) -- The Georgia Secretary of State's office has set up a toll-free Voter Fraud Hotline at 1-877-725-9797 for voters who believe they have witnessed questionable election-related activity.

"I am proud that Georgia's elections are among the most secure in the nation, and we take every measure possible to ensure the integrity, security, and fairness of our elections process," said Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp.

"Election and voter fraud undermines the very foundations of our great state and country, and will not be tolerated under any circumstances," Kemp added.

You may be contacted by an elections investigator for additional information.