Tennessee voters: Voter Fraud Hotline and website

NASHVILLE, TN (WRCB) -- As people head to the polls Tuesday, Secretary of State Tre Hargett is encouraging anyone with questions or concerns about voting to call the state Division of Elections' toll-free hotline number. That number is 1-877-850-4959.

Division of Elections staff members will be answering hotline calls throughout the day and evening hours Tuesday.

For questions regarding polling locations and hours, voters should contact their local election commission offices. A list of county election commission offices may be found at tnsos.org/elections/election_commissions.php.

Voters are also reminded that they should bring proper photo identification with them in order to cast ballots. State- or federally-issued photo IDs, with the exception of college student IDs, are acceptable, even if those IDs are expired.

Voters who forget to bring photo identification with them to the polls may vote with provisional ballots and then return to their local election commission offices with proper identification before the close of business Thursday in order to have their ballots counted.