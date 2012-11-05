After wild win, Tennessee facing questions as final 3 SEC games loom



KNOXVILLE, TN (News Sentinel) -- For better and worse, Tennessee's wild victory against Troy on Saturday will always dot the record books.



The Vols' offense and quarterback Tyler Bray set records for production, while the defense set records for futility in a season that has already seen a lot of it.



The 55-48 victory was much better than the alternative — a stunning upset defeat — as coach Derek Dooley and players noted after the game. But it raised plenty of questions about the direction Tennessee must take in its three final regular-season games.



If Tennessee is going to beat Missouri, Vanderbilt and Kentucky, are the Vols going to have to win it like this? Can they?



