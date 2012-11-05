Local school receives mini makeover

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - Members of the East Brainerd Church of Christ chipped in to help out a local elementary school.

Volunteers spent their time at Eastside Elementary washing and painting walls, spreading mulch around the campus and giving the school a mini make-over.

Organizers say the event is a way to get the children involved in service in a place that may lack community support.

Tim Edmonds hopes this help is something that will be contagious.

The little volunteers also painted hand crafted thank you cards for the teachers of east side elementary for their service.