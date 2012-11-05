Local school receives mini makeover - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Local school receives mini makeover

Posted: Updated:

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - Members of the East Brainerd Church of Christ chipped in to help out a local elementary school.

Volunteers spent their time at Eastside Elementary washing and painting walls, spreading mulch around the campus and giving the school a mini make-over.

Organizers say the event is a way to get the children involved in service in a place that may lack community support.

Tim Edmonds hopes this help is something that will be contagious.

The little volunteers also painted hand crafted thank you cards for the teachers of east side elementary for their service.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.