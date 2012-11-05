Suspects wanted for check fraud - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Crime Stoppers

Suspects wanted for check fraud

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - Crime Stoppers is searching for four women all wanted for check fraud.

Police are seeking information on the location of Shamyra Smith, Larnetta Hawthorne, Danielle Dean, and Vanessa Woodard.

These four women have been cashing counterfeit checks with routing numbers that come back to legitimate accounts.

All four women are wanted for criminal simulation and theft over $500.

Call Crime Stoppers: 698-3333.

