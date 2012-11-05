Red kettles are out and the bells are ringing

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - A familiar sound is ringing around the Tennessee Valley.

The Salvation Army kicked off their Christmas campaign over the weekend.

The Hamilton Place Mall was filled with holiday spirit as a children's choir sang the sounds of the season and the bell choir rang loud into the air.

Volunteers are out ringing the bells and looking for donations for the Red Kettle campaign.

You can also now adopt angels from the Angel Tree.

Officials say the need to help this holiday season is high.