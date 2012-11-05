NYC Marathon runners offered chance to run in TN Valley - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

NYC Marathon runners offered chance to run in TN Valley

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - The Chattanooga Track Club is offering a free entry to the 33rd Annual Chickamauga Battlefield Marathon for anybody who registered for the canceled New York City Marathon.

Entries will be on a first come first serve basis until the race is filled up.

The cutoff time to submit a response is Wednesday.

For every free entry, the Chattanooga Track Club will donate $20 to the American Red Cross, to help the victims of Hurricane Sandy.

