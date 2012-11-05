Cool today, showers tonight

(WRCB) - After some frost and near freezing to freezing temperatures this morning, it should be a pretty nice day with highs in the low 60s.

We will see a trough of low pressure moving by to our south later tonight. That will bring us an increase in clouds through the afternoon, and scattered showers this evening into tonight. Some of those showers could linger into the day Tuesday as you are heading out to cast your ballot. The rain chance tonight is 70%. Tuesday it is 30%. Rainfall totals through tomorrow are expected to reach between .25" and .50".

Temperatures tonight will not be as cool with the clouds overhead. We will drop into the mid 40s. We will be cool tomorrow afternoon, however, reaching only 55 for a high in Chattanooga.

