Chattanooga woman celebrates 100th birthday

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - A Chattanooga woman hits the big 100, and her community celebrated her life of accomplishments.

Roberta Boyd says she felt like a queen Saturday, complete with a crown and throne.

She worked as a nurse for more than 60 years at T. C. Thompson's Children's hospital, then at Wheland Foundary.

She says helping others is the key to living 100 years.

Ms. Boyd was born in East Chattanooga in 1912.

Her friends and family say despite struggles, she's always worked hard and kept a smile on her face.

