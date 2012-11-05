The Future is Ours program holds Language of Life event

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - In an effort to unify communities, the Future is Ours program hosted a free fall festival at the East Lake Community Center.

Organizers say the Language of Life event is meant to connect with and explore the growing Hispanic community in Chattanooga.

Fred Houser with the gang task force believes this is a way to strengthen the relationship with the Hispanic community and focus on keeping the youth out of gangs.

The program also served as a literacy event as well as a networking site to connect with other faith based communities.