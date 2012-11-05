New Jersey residents awaken by minor earthquake

RINGWOOD, N. J. (AP/WRCB) - As if Hurricane Sandy and impending cold weather are enough, some residents in New Jersey were awaken by a minor earthquake early Monday.

The temblor, with a magnitude of 2.0, struck at 1:19 a.m. and was centered in Ringwood, a community that's still dealing with downed trees and power outages from Sandy.

Geophysicist Jessica Turner at the National Earthquake Information Center says some people reported hearing a loud boom. Turner says those on upper floors of a home might have felt shaking or saw objects on walls vibrate.

The quake was 3 miles below ground and could also be felt in Mahwah, Wanaque, Oakland, Franklin Lakes, West Milford and Paterson.

Ringwood police say there are no reports of damage.

Turner says the last earthquake in New Jersey had a 2.2 magnitude and was recorded in February 2010.

