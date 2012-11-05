East Ridge Police searching for missing woman

EAST RIDGE, TN (WRCB) -- East Ridge officials are currently looking for Caitlan Marissa Patterson, a 19 year old woman who hasn't been seen since she and her boyfriend were involved in a traffic accident on Friday.

Patterson is described as being 5'9", 222 lbs with brown hair and hazel eyes. Her companion, 24 year old Robert Morris, is 5'11", 180 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes.

The pair were involved in a traffic accident in Ft. Oglethorpe on Friday. The vehicle was located later that evening at the rear of Walgreens Pharmacy on Ringgold Road in East Ridge.

Family members and relatives told East Ridge Police that they have has not been in contact with Patterson since the accident.

Anyone with information about Patterson's whereabouts is asked to contact the East Ridge Police Department at (423) 622-1725, or the confidential Tip Line at (423) 867-0016.

A Facebook page has also been set up by family members to aid in the search: www.facebook.com/MarissaPattersonMissing