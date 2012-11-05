Family, friends remember Hwy. 153 motorcycle crash victim

HIXSON, TN (WRCB) -- Family and friends gathered Sunday evening to remember the life of a young man who died earlier this week in a motorcycle accident. Twenty-two-year-old Tyler Cash was killed Thursday when his motorcycle collided with a car on Highway 153.

"His life was taken away from him way too early," says Cassie Marshall.

Friends say 22-year-old Tyler Cash love to ride his motorcycle.

Those closest to him gathered near the site where he lost his life to honor his memory.

Cash was killed Thursday when his bike collided with another car.

"He was always, just one of the most kind, caring person you'll ever meet in your life," says Marshall.

Marshall says Cash was a close friend, someone you could always count on.

She says the least they could do was organize a ride to show their love.

"If anything like this happened to anybody else, he would want to do something like this. It's just to show how many people loved Tyler," she says.

With his mother there, a cross was hammered into the ground, reminding others to look twice while on the road.

Those gathered also held a candlelight vigil, sending messages of love and support to Cash's family.

"This has been awesome. So many people came out to show their love and support for my son. It's just breathtaking. I appreciate everybody who's come out for this. I love them all," says Debbie Cannon, Tyler's Mom.

His mom hopes her great loss will serve as a great reminder to others.

"Just watch. Watch and be careful for people on the road. These bikers are loved and they love to ride. Just watch for them," she says.

His friends and family say they don't place any blame on the other driver involved in the accident.

Police say the investigation is on-going.

Cash's funeral will be held Monday at noon at the Chattanooga Funeral Home North Chapel.