Dalton Police conducting investigation in fatal shooting

DALTON, GA (WRCB) -- Investigators with the Dalton Police Department and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are looking into a shooting death that happened Sunday afternoon.

Officials said that officers were dispatched to the Chalet Valley Apartments around 1:00 p.m. Sunday on a report of an accidental shooting. When they arrived, they found Tammie Elizabeth Hammock, 47, suffering from a gunshot wound to her head.

She was transported to Hamilton Medical Center but died shortly thereafter from her injuries.

Her husband, Otis Hammock, also 47, told officers that the gunshot was an accidental discharge that happened as she was handing his handgun to him in their apartment.

Dalton investigators have been conducting interviews and are working with an agent from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to process the scene of the shooting.

No arrest has been made and no charges have been filed at this time.