Tennessee Valley Bass Club Holds 2012 – 2013 Season Registration

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - The Tennessee Valley Bass Club held their registration meeting for their upcoming 2012 - 2013 season at Chickamauga Dam today.

Tennessee Valley Bass Club President Brad Harmon says, "I am very excited about our upcoming 2012 – 2013 season. Along with our regular season tournaments we will also be hosting a Christmas for Kids tournament December 1st on Nickajack Lake. The entry fee will be $35.00 plus a new toy to help the Catoosa County Fire Department raise toys for less fortunate kids in Catoosa County. We also will be holding our 2nd Annual Kids Tournament out of Shellmound this summer, it was a huge success last year drawing 42 teams."

The TVBC fishes a total of twelve monthly tournaments beginning in November with a two day Classic held at the end of the season on Nickajack.

The first of their regular season tournaments will be on Chickamauga Lake out of the Dam.

2012 – 2013 TVBC Schedule is as follows:

November 17th, 2012 – Chickamauga - Chickamauga Dam

December 15th, 2012 - Nickajack - Shellmound

January 19th, 2013 - Guntersville - Jackson Co. Park

February 16th, 2013 - Chickamauga - Chickamauga Dam

March 16th, 2013 - Nickajack - Shellmound

April 20th & 21st, 2013 - Weiss Lake - State Ramp (Causeway)

May 18th, 2013 - Guntersville - Jackson Co. Park

June 22nd, 2013 – Chickamauga - Chickamauga Dam

July 20th, 2013 - Nickajack - Shellmound

August 17th, 2013 - Guntersville - Jackson Co. Park

September 21st, 2013 – Chickamauga - Chickamauga Dam

----------------------------- CLASSIC ------------------------------

October 19th & 20th - Nickajack - Shellmound

For more info contact:

Brad Harmon (423) 333-8088

Rick Camp (423) 667-7021

www.tvbass.com