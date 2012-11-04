Republicans on the march in Tenn. House races

By ERIK SCHELZIG

Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Buoyed by overflowing campaign accounts, redrawn legislative districts and an unpopular Democratic president at the top of the ticket, Tennessee Republicans are expecting to add to their already considerable advantage in the state House on Tuesday.

While seven Republican incumbents were defeated in the August primaries, there is little reason to expect any spillover into the general election. Gov. Bill Haslam on Friday predicted "a good night for Republicans," with the GOP picking up supermajorities in both chambers.

Democrats are hoping to fend off GOP inroads into Nashville, where they are in tight races to hold on to two seats vacated by retiring members. Republicans are playing defense in far fewer races, though GOP Reps. David Hawk of Greeneville and John Ragan of Oak Ridge have faced tough challenges.

