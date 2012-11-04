Lead found in more yards in several downtown neighborhoods - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Lead found in more yards in several Chattanooga downtown neighborhoods

Posted: Updated:
By Chattanooga Times Free Press
CHATTANOOGA, TN. (Times Free Press) -- Environmental investigators have taken 230 soil samples in downtown neighborhoods from Missionary Ridge to St. Elmo and found high lead levels in more than 10 percent of them.

That means the possibility of dangerous lead levels in soil is more widespread than just the Southside, where state and federal environmental regulators began a lead removal project Sept. 24.

"There's an investigation that's ongoing," said Troy Keith, Chattanooga field office manager for the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation's Division of Remediation.

He said TDEC and the Environmental Protection Agency already were concerned about extended areas of lead contamination in Chattanooga.

Read more on the story from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.

