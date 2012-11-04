Reminder: Georgia still requires photo identification to vote

ATLANTA (AP) - Georgia voters who want to cast a ballot in person Tuesday should remember that the state's voter ID law has withstood legal challenges and will be in effect.

The law allows voters to present any 1 of several forms of identification. The most common is a Georgia driver's license. Even an expired one will do. Any other valid photo identification card issued by a state or federal government is good enough, as well.

That includes a free voter ID card that can be obtained from county registrars or the state's Department of Driver Services.

The other possibilities include a valid U.S. passport, a valid U.S. military photo ID or a valid tribal photo ID.

