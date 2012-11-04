Tennessee housing agency questioned about perks

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A review of the Tennessee Housing Development Agency shows that employees receive plenty of perks as they work to meet the needs of Tennessee families.

An investigation by WTVF-TV (http://bit.ly/YiXd2Z) in Nashville found that the agency spent almost $10,000 to take its employees to Dave & Buster's where each employee of the agency enjoyed a lunch buffet and got $40 to enjoy video games or bowling.

In addition, the agency spent $1,300 in public money to celebrate the director's birthday and $641 just on a limo on administrative professionals' day.

THDA spokeswoman Patricia Smith says the perks are warranted as ways of investing in and developing good employees.

Information from: WTVF-TV, http://www.newschannel5.com

