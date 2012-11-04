Greenlife Grocery to officially become Whole Foods Market

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- Greenlife Grocery announced this weekend that it will officially become Whole Foods Market as of December 6. The store, located in the 2 North Shore shopping center on Manufacturer's Road, will close early on December 5 while team members complete the rebranding, followed by a weekend-long grand re-opening celebration December 6 through 8.

"Greenlife has been under the Whole Foods Market umbrella since 2010, and it's time that we change the name on our door," said Greenlife Store Team Leader, Tammy Grafe. We've completed several fantastic renovations, and decided this was the perfect opportunity to rename the store here in Chattanooga; and we're going to celebrate, too."

Renovations throughout the past several months include relocation of and expanded options in the Prepared Foods, Bakery and Produce sections, along with moving the cash registers. "The Chattanooga market has really embraced Whole Foods Market's presence, our mission and our products, and customers have indicated that they're ready for us to make this final change," said Mike Howard, Whole Foods Market South region vice president.

"Customer response to the changes has been very positive," said Grafe. "The new flow of the store is more conducive to grocery shopping, but it's still an inviting place to shop or meet a friend for lunch. Our store has always been a destination here in Chattanooga, so keeping that same ambiance is very important to us."

Whole Foods Market acquired Greenlife Grocery, a Chattanooga-based grocer with locations in Asheville, North Carolina and Chattanooga, in May of 2010. The Asheville store will remain Greenlife Grocery.

