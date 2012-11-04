NBC's "Hurricane Sandy: Coming Together" raises $23 million for Red Cross

NEW YORK (NBC) -- The American Red Cross and NBCUniversal announced that "Hurricane Sandy: Coming Together," a live, one-hour benefit telethon, generated nearly $23 million in support of victims impacted by Hurricane Sandy. A record number of individual donations by phone, text and online were accepted by the American Red Cross during the 8:00 p.m. - 12:00 a.m. time period beginning on Friday, November 2, 2012. The volume of website and phone traffic exceeded previous benefit telethons in support of the American Red Cross over the last five years.



"We are incredibly grateful and humbled by this outpouring of support for those who are suffering as a result of Superstorm Sandy," said American Red Cross Chief Marketing Officer Peggy Dyer. "Our preliminary results of nearly $23 million raised are an extraordinary example of how the American people pull together in times of disaster. Their generous donations will go directly to those in need, and we urge the public to continue to give. We also thank the dedicated and talented team at NBCUniversal for the millions of people they have helped through this telethon."



Hosted by NBC "Today" anchor Matt Lauer, the live telethon featured performances by Christina Aguilera (NBC's "The Voice"), Mary J. Blige, Jon Bon Jovi, Billy Joel, Joe Perry, Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, Sting and Steven Tyler as well as appearances by Kevin Bacon, Jimmy Fallon (NBC's "Late Night with Jimmy Fallon"), Tina Fey, Whoopi Goldberg, Jon Stewart and NBC News' Brian Williams.



Performances included: Jimmy Fallon with Steven Tyler and Bruce Springsteen on vocals and Billy Joel on piano for a rendition of "Under the Boardwalk;" Christina Aguilera of "Beautiful;" Jon Bon Jovi of a medley of "Who Says You Can't Go Home" and "Living on a Prayer;" Billy Joel of "Miami 2017;" Mary J. Blige of "Living Proof;" Sting of "Message in a Bottle;" Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of "Dream On;" Bruce Springsteen of "Land of Hope and Dreams."



"Hurricane Sandy: Coming Together" will be available online through the weekend across NBCUniversal digital properties including NBC.com, g4tv.com and nbcnews.com as well as on Xfinity.com/tv and Hulu. Comcast cable markets are also offering the telethon on Xfinity On Demand throughout the weekend. The telethon is also available on demand from over 40 cable, satellite and telco operators including AT&T, Cox Communications, DIRECTV, Time Warner Cable and Verizon FiOS, among others.



The benefit telethon was broadcast Friday, November 2, 8:00 - 9:00 p.m. ET live from the New York studios of NBC at 30 Rockefeller Plaza across the NBCUniversal networks including: NBC, Bravo, CNBC, E!, G4, MSNBC, NBC Sports Network, Style, Syfy and USA as well as HBO, Discovery's Fit & Health and Velocity networks, The Weather Channel and Wealth TV. The NBC Owned and some affiliate television stations live-streamed the telethon on their websites.



Comcast's xfinity.com/TV, Hulu and more than 100 Gannett-owned websites, including usatoday.com, live streamed the telethon, along with multiple NBCUniversal digital properties, including: NBC.com, Fandango, iVillage, g4tv.com, nbcnews.com and weather.com.



Clear Channel radio stations, along with a number of local radio stations from across the Tri-State area, simulcast coverage of the event.



The American Red Cross response to Sandy is very large and will be very costly, affecting a massive area spanning much of the eastern half of the country. Financial donations help the American Red Cross provide shelter, food, emotional support and other assistance to those affected by disasters like Hurricane Sandy. To donate, people can visit www.redcross.org, call 1-800-HELPNOW or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.