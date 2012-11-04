Did you remember to set your clocks back?

WASHINGTON (AP) - Most Americans got an extra hour of sleep this weekend thanks to the annual shift back to standard time. Officially, the change occurred at 2 a.m. Sunday, but most people set their clocks back before hitting the sack Saturday night.

Remember, the time fell back an hour. Otherwise, you will be an hour early on Sunday for church, golf, brunch or whatever.

Residents of Hawaii, most of Arizona and some U.S. territories don't have to change since they do not observe daylight-saving time.

Public safety officials say this is also a good time to put a new battery in the smoke alarm, no matter where you live.

Daylight saving time returns at 2 a.m. local time the second Sunday in March.

