UPDATE: Soddy-Daisy Police Officer injured during traffic stop

SODDY-DAISY, TN (WRCB) -- A Soddy-Daisy police officer was transported to Erlanger Medical Center and treated for injuries sustained while conducting a traffic stop on Dayton Pike Saturday night.

Police Chief Phil Hamrick said that from a preliminary investigation it appears that Officer Ryan Patterson initiated a traffic stop in the 8400 block of Dayton Pike just before 8:30 in the evening.

A male subject, later identified as Michael E. Owen, 31, exited the vehicle and began to run. When the officer gave chase, Owen turned and fired one shot at Patterson, missing him.

The subject continued running behind a business into a wooded area where Patterson and another officer, Jake Elrod, were able to take Owen into custody.

At the scene officers found the chemicals and components to a meth lab that came from the vehicle and recovered a sawed-off single shot shotgun.

The vehicle was being driven by a Carrie C. Johnson, 52. There were also two juvenile passengers in the vehicle, a seven year old female and a 17 year old male.

Both juveniles were transported to the hospital as a precaution due to the presence of the meth lab in the vehicle.

Owen faces charges of attempted first degree murder, evading arrest, aggravated assault, vandalism/malicious mischief, initiating manufacture of methamphetamine, unlawful carrying or possessing a weapon, and two counts of aggravated child abuse.

Johnson faces charges of initiating manufacture of methamphetamine and two counts of aggravated child abuse.