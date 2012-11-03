Expect smoke in the Smokies starting Nov. 5

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (AP) - Fire management officials in the Great Smoky Mountains say the national park could be, well, a little smoky starting on Monday.

That's because officials plan to begin a series of prescribed burns at Cades Cove Meadows that will last through Friday. If the weather permits, park officials plan to burn a total of 570 acres. The move is part of a cost-effective strategy to prevent the forest from reclaiming the open fields.

Officials say visitors may experience brief delays on Cades Cove Loop Road due to smoke or other concerns. They say drivers should reduce speed while traveling through a work zone and if smoke is present, keep windows up and headlights on.

Fire management officer Dave Loveland says the smoke should dissipate quickly and not "unduly impact" visitors.

