Tenn. AG: Solar tax break violates state constitution - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Tenn. AG: Solar tax break violates state constitution

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee Attorney General Robert Cooper says a tax break for the solar industry violates the state constitution.

Cooper told The Tennessean (http://tnne.ws/REhVWm ) that the issue with the tax break is that it favors certain taxpayers. He cited a provision of the constitution that prohibits lawmakers from passing legislation that allows one group of taxpayers to opt out of paying property taxes.

The newspaper reports that Cooper's announcement on Friday jeopardizes the credit's future viability and is likely to reinvigorate efforts to roll back the measure and replace it.

Gov. Phil Bredesen pushed the credit and two others through the legislature as his administration came to an end, actions that raised questioned weeks later when Bredesen and two aides started a solar energy company. The other credits haven't been challenged.

 

Information from: The Tennessean, http://www.tennessean.com

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.