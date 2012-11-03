Dalton not ruling out water park

Working Together For You

DALTON, GA (Times Free Press) -- News that Lake Winnepesaukah plans to open a five-acre water park next summer hasn't knocked out the notion of trying to attract a destination water park to the Dalton, Ga., area.

"I still think it's something that we should consider," said Brett Huske, executive director of the Dalton Area Convention and Visitors Bureau.

The bureau spent $25,000 in August -- with funding help from the Dalton-Whitfield Chamber of Commerce and the Joint Development Authority -- to hire Key Advisors of Atlanta to explore the benefits that a privately built destination water park would have on area tourism.

The study should be finished Nov. 12.

