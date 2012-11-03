Dalton not ruling out water park - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Working Together For You

Dalton not ruling out water park

Posted: Updated:
By Chattanooga Times Free Press
Bio
Connect
Biography

DALTON, GA (Times Free Press) -- News that Lake Winnepesaukah plans to open a five-acre water park next summer hasn't knocked out the notion of trying to attract a destination water park to the Dalton, Ga., area.

"I still think it's something that we should consider," said Brett Huske, executive director of the Dalton Area Convention and Visitors Bureau.

The bureau spent $25,000 in August -- with funding help from the Dalton-Whitfield Chamber of Commerce and the Joint Development Authority -- to hire Key Advisors of Atlanta to explore the benefits that a privately built destination water park would have on area tourism.

The study should be finished Nov. 12.

Read more on the story from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.