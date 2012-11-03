Regatta draws thousands to downtown Chattanooga this weekend - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Regatta draws thousands to downtown Chattanooga this weekend

Posted: Updated:
By Chattanooga Times Free Press
Photo by Jake Daniels / Times Free Press Photo by Jake Daniels / Times Free Press

CHATTANOOGA, TN. (Times Free Press) -- They hail from Canada, Finland, Australia and 30 U.S. states. Some are teenagers, and others are 80 years old -- but the 10,000 people arriving in Chattanooga this weekend all share one common purpose: They are here to row.

The annual Head of the Hooch Rowing Regatta kicks off today at Ross's Landing in downtown Chattanooga. About 2,000 boats will race in more than 80 events during the two-day rowing competition.

The 33-year-old regatta has been based in Chattanooga for the past seven years, Director Daniel Wolff said, and Chattanooga's riverfront is an ideal spot for such a large event.

Read more on the story from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.

